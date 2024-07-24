Ajith Kumar becomes proud owner of swanky red Ferrari in Dubai, priced at a whopping Rs 9 crore

Ajith Kumar is undoubtedly one such actor who keeps hitting the headlines owing to his lifestyle and love for adventure. The legendary actor, who delivered some massive hits in the previous few years, is now gearing up for another exciting line-up of films, two of which are speculated to be with filmmaker Prashanth Neel. Amid all the scoop, Ajith’s newest luxury purchase of a beastly red Ferrari has grabbed the attention of his fans.

Ajith Kumar becomes owner of a swanky red Ferrari worth Rs 9 crores

At the moment, Ajith Kumar has been busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Vidaa Muyarchi, which is taking place in Dubai. Interestingly, amid his hectic schedule, it seems the actor managed to fulfill his love for the four-wheelers and ended up purchasing a super expensive and iconic red Ferrari, which is speculated to be priced at about Rs. 9 crore.

In a picture shared on his official Instagram handle, Ajith can be seen sitting on his knee beside his car as he poses for the camera.

Ajith Kumar has an existing fleet of some of the most expensive cars

Well, the Arrambham star is known to have a fetish for cars and bikes, and in fact, he even enjoys going for some adventure rides on them. According to speculations, Ajith already has a fleet full of some of the most expensive and high-end cars, including the iconic Lamborghini, a Mercedes Benz, and the Land Rover Discovery.

Ajith’s next big collaboration with Prashanth Neel in two films

In other news, Ajith made headlines after new reports suggested that the actor would collaborate with filmmaker Prashanth Neel on not one but two projects in total. Both of these projects would be produced by Vijay Kirangadur..

A report by DT Next further claimed that the filmmaker had apparently met the actor during his break from the shooting schedule of Vidaa Muyarchi. Moreover, Prashanth has in fact requested Ajith to spare more than three years for the two films with him.

More about Ajith Kumar’s upcoming films

While his collaboration with Prashanth Neel hasn’t zeroed in on any date at the moment, Ajith currently has his hands full with some mega projects lined up. First up, he is completing his shooting schedule for Vidaa Muyarchi, which stars other notable actors including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra and more. He also has Good Bad Ugly by Adhik Ravichandran slated for a release in 2025.

