Ajith Kumar Birthday: Raghava Lawrence, Sivakarthikeyan, Radhika Sarathkumar & others pour in lovely wishes

Many celebrities like Raghava Lawrence and Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter and wished Viswasam actor, Ajith Kumar on his 49th birthday.

Kollywood star Ajith Kumar turns a year older today and well, he is a name that needs no introduction at all. Popularly referred to as ‘Thala’, Ajith Kumar showed his presence in the film industry without any godfather and now, has become one of the greatest actors of the cinema. Ajith has a massive earned fan following not only in India but also internationally. Apparently, Ajith Kumar has the second largest fanbase after superstar Rajinikanth in the Tamil film industry. Well, today on his birthday, fans can't keep calm and are showing their love for the actor on social media. Many celebrities also took to Twitter to send in their wishes to the Viswasam actor.

Radhika Sarathkumar shared a major throwback picture of her with the birthday boy and wrote, "To a amazing person dear #Ajith Happy Birthday. More strength to you ." Raghava Lawrence and Sivakarthikeyan are among the early wishers on social media. Actor and filmmaker Raghava tweeted, "I wish Ajith sir a very happy birthday. I pray to Raghavendra Swamy for his good health and wealth.." Music composer Anirudh Ravichander also wished the actor his special day. Hashtags #HBDDearestThalaAJITH, #HBDThalaAJITH, #AjithKumar are currently trending and fans have made sure to keep it at the top of their game throughout the day.

Check out South Indian actors wishing Ajith Kumar on his 49th birthday:

I wish Ajith sir a very happy birthday. I pray to Raghavendra Swamy for his good health and wealth.. pic.twitter.com/aqkewweUyf — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 1, 2020

Happy birthday dear Thala Ajith sir #HBDDearestThalaAJITH — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) May 1, 2020

Happy birthday to our dear Thala Ajith sir #HBDDearestThalaAJITH — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 30, 2020

My dear Thala!!! Wishing u a very happy bday na! god bless #HBDDearestThalaAJITH — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) April 30, 2020

Wishing u a very happy birthday chief! God bless you hard work never fails, keep inspiring us.. #HBDDearestThalaAJITH #Valimai — Raja yuvan (@thisisysr) April 30, 2020

Happiest bday #ThalaAjith May u have a wonderful year ahead ! Lot of love pic.twitter.com/m7jZExgJhO — RAAI LAXMI (@iamlakshmirai) April 30, 2020

To a amazing person dear #Ajith Happy Birthday. More strength to you . pic.twitter.com/ysPbTOHpww — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 1, 2020

On the work front, Thala Ajith’s next film Valimai creating a huge buzz among the moviegoers. , Ileana D'Cruz and will reportedly be seen as female leads.

Reports stated the first look poster of the film will be released today on his birthday, however, producer Boney Kapoor cleared on social media that it will be out only after COVID-19 lockdown ends.

