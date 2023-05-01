Ajith Kumar Birthday Special: Zero starry tantrums to the bike rides; sneak-peek into his personal life

Ajith Kumar needs no introduction. He is the most popular, bankable, and talented superstar of Tamil cinema. Ajith made his debut as a lead actor in a Telugu romantic drama Prema Pusthakam in 1993 after the recommendation of S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. After that, in the same, he made his entry into the Tamil industry with the romantic drama Amaravathi and the rest is history.

Ajith Kumar had a true journey, from minor roles, and supporting actors to waiting for the big break to prove his mettle. He is the definition of a true star. The actor enjoys a massive fandom, that goes beyond anyone's imagination. Despite his presence on social media and personal interaction with fans, the magic he managed to spell among his fans, who fondly call him 'Thala' is unbelievable.

Apart from his movies, Ajith Kumar doesn't put himself as a celebrity anywhere. He has no starry tantrums, no happening social media handles, zero photoshoots, paparazzi appearances and etc. He works as an actor on screen, husband, father, biker, traveller and etc off the screen. His every single scoop, news, and pics goes viral in seconds. And as you do, even we often wonder why Ajith Kumar is loved by lakhs of people. So here's a sneak peek into his personal life.

No presence on social media

Ajith Kumar is one of the few celebrities who is not on any social media platform. Despite huge stardom, he is one celeb who always stays grounded and away from public and media glare. In fact, it is said that he doesn't even use a mobile phone. In a world full of mobile phones and the internet, Ajith Kumar stands out without any.

While he is a no-phone social media person, his wife Shalini recently joined social media and often shared glimpses of their family moments. She also shares romantic pics with her husband and they usually take the internet by fire. And his absence on social media, everyday pics of the actor from his shoot, bike trips, vacation, and family surface on Twitter.

No starry world

Ajith Kumar is known for his down-to-earth nature. He is loved by his fans and co-peers from the film industry for being so warm and grounded to everyone despite being the biggest superstar. He is referred to as Thala by his fans, fondly known as someone who is revered as a leader. But he urged his fans to stop calling him that and simply address him as Ajith, Ajith Kumar, or just the abbreviation of his name.

The Tamil actor doesn't believe in giving interviews or attending movie promotional events and he lets his work do all the talking. The way he markets his movie is way different and makes it a blockbuster hit.

Bike trips and die-hard motorsport

When not shooting, if you are wondering where can Ajith Kumar be found, then it's with his bike. He loves going on road trips with his superbikes, when not shooting. So far, on his motorcycle, he traveled to Sikkim, Europe, Ladakh, and more. He owns the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, a BMW S 1000 RR, Aprilia Caponord 1200, BMW K 1300 S, and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R. His pics from road trips in complete biker avatar often take the internet by fire.

He is one among very few Indians to race in the International arena and in Formula championships. He has also been abroad for various races, including Germany and Malaysia.

Apart from bike rides and racing, he also loves cricket and football. He is often seen cheering them. Ajith won multiple awards for Shooting Championship as well.



Vacations with family

Ajith Kumar keeps his personal life and hobbies very much alive along with being an actor. He often takes vacations with his wife Shalini, and kids, Anoushka and Aadvik. The former actress often shares pics with her husband and they set major couple goals.

A month ago, Ajith Kumar holidayed with his family in Europe. Shalini Ajith Kumar took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures with her hubby dearest Ajith Kumar, as they enjoyed a vacation abroad. The couple looked super cool and perfect as they posed on a cruise.



AK62 official announcement

On the occasion of Ajith Kumar's birthday, it has been announced that he is teaming up with director Magiz Thirumeni for his next. The film is titled VidaaMuyarchi. Produced by Lyca Productions, Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. According to reports, Tamil actor Arvind Swami, will be seen in a grey shade in AK62. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.

