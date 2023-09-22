Ajith Kumar clicked at Chennai airport; video goes viral

Ajith Kumar is one of the most popular actors in Tamil cinema, and he has a massive fan following. He is known for his action roles and his stylish looks. The actor has starred in many successful films, including Veeram, Billa, and Mankatha. Ajith was recently spotted at the Chennai airport in a video, shot by a fan is viral on X, formerly Twitter.

Ajith Kumar spotted at Chennai airport

The Vedalam actor is also known for his dedication to his work and his passion for his hobbies such as motorsports. He is a role model for many people and is admired for his humility and down-to-earth personality. The same attitude was noticed in Ajith’s latest airport video.

One can see, he is wearing a white shirt, grey-colored chinos, and sunglasses. Fans were eager to take pictures as they managed to get a glimpse of him.

Take a look at him!

Ajit Kumar on the work front

Ajith Kumar will be seen next in a film titled, Vidaamuyarchi. The film will be helmed by Magizh Thirumeni. According to the latest update, the film underwent significant alterations due to Lyca Productions' reported decision to withdraw from the project. This decision stems from the extended delays and numerous modifications in the film's development. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

Moreover, as per media reports, Ajith might be seen sharing screen space with the Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan for the fifth time after Yennai Arindhaal, Mankatha, Ji, and Kireedam. Also, speculations are rife that Trisha will not be the only female lead in the film and that we will get to see another female lead in parallel.

Meanwhile, Ajith and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt were recently photographed together in Dubai, sparking swift speculation among fans about a potential collaboration. While there had been earlier rumors suggesting that Sanjay Dutt might be taking on a significant role in Vidaamuyarchi, there has been no official confirmation from the film's production team yet.

