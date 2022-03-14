Ajith Kumar clocks 30 years in the industry, sends a special message to fans, haters & neutrals

Ajith Kumar needs no introduction, he is one of the most popular and biggest stars of Indian cinema. The craze and fan base the actor carries is beyond any limit. Today, the Valimai star has clocked a big milestone of 30 years in the industry and has sent a special message to fans and haters.

Marking the occasion of 30 years in the entertainment industry, Ajith sent a special message to everyone through his publicist Suresh Chandra. The note read, "Mr Ajith Kumar's message on his 30th year in the film industry. Fans, Haters & Neutrals are 3 sides of the same coin. I graciously accept the Love from fans, the hate from the haters & the unbiased views of the Neutrals. Live & Let live! Unconditional Love Always!! Ajith Kumar."

Check out Ajith Kumar's message here:

It is be noted that Ajith Kumar, who is popularly known as Thala of the film industry, has recently urged everyone to avoid calling him that. Ever since then, the moniker of 'Thala' has been disowned and fans are only calling him as Ajith and AK.

Ajith's recently released film Valimai has received tremendous response from audiences. The film crossed Rs. 100 crores in India, making it the second Ajith starrer to go over the century mark after Viswasam. Helmed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney, the film starred Karthikeya Gummakonda as antagonist.

The actor is now busy with another film, repeating the blockbuster trio H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor for his next film, tentatively titled Ajith 61. Recently, a teaser look was released as Ajith kickstarts prep for the much-awaited action thriller.

