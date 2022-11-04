Ajith Kumar commences dubbing for Thunivu, Manju Warrier drops PIC from the studio

Ajith Kumar is all ready to entertain the fans yet again with his forthcoming action entertainer Thunivu. The work on his highly-anticipated drama is underway. Now, the actor has also commenced the dubbing for the film. Informing about the same, the leading lady of the movie, Manju Warrier took to her Instagram handle and shared a sneak peek from the session. In the photo, Ajith Kumar can be seen wearing a blue shirt and brown trousers as he dubs Thunivu.

Made under the direction of filmmaker H Vinoth, Valimai financer Boney Kapoor is producing the film. Aside from Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran will also play key roles in the movie, along with the rest. Thunivu is gearing up to hit the silver screens by January 2023 as Pongal special release. Check out the post below: