Ajith Kumar commences dubbing for Thunivu, Manju Warrier drops PIC from the studio
Ajith Kumar has commenced dubbing for this upcoming film Thunivu. Check out his picture from the session.
Ajith Kumar is all ready to entertain the fans yet again with his forthcoming action entertainer Thunivu. The work on his highly-anticipated drama is underway. Now, the actor has also commenced the dubbing for the film. Informing about the same, the leading lady of the movie, Manju Warrier took to her Instagram handle and shared a sneak peek from the session. In the photo, Ajith Kumar can be seen wearing a blue shirt and brown trousers as he dubs Thunivu.
Made under the direction of filmmaker H Vinoth, Valimai financer Boney Kapoor is producing the film. Aside from Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran will also play key roles in the movie, along with the rest. Thunivu is gearing up to hit the silver screens by January 2023 as Pongal special release.
Check out the post below:
Ajith Kumar is known to not attend any promotional events for his films, unlike other stars. However, reports suggested that he will be participating in the pre-release event for Thunivu, leaving the movie buffs thrilled. Although, their excitement was shortlived as Ajith Kumar issued an official statement on October 31 through the Twitter handle of his long-time associate and manager Suresh Chandra. The tweet went like this, “A good film is a promotion by itself!! – Unconditional love! Ajith.”
AK62
Post winding up Thunivu, Ajith Kumar will start working on his next with director Vignesh Shivan. Tentatively titled AK62, the movie is reported to have Trisha as the leading lady. If the newest buzz around the untitled film turns out to be true, this project will mark the 5th collaboration of the leads following Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha, and Yennai Arindhaal.
