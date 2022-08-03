As Ajith Kumar completes 30 years in the industry, Vignesh Shivan pens a heartfelt note for his AK 62 star
Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has penned a special post for his AK 62 star Ajith Kumar on completing 30 years in the industry.
It just seems like yesterday, but Ajith Kumar stepped into the entertainment industry 30 years ago today. He commenced his journey with an uncredited role as a school student in the 1990 film, En Veedu En Kanavar. Around 3 years later, the star made his official acting debut with the 1993 drama, Prema Pusthakam. This remains his only Telugu film up till now. Meanwhile, he bagged his first commercially successful movie as a lead actor in 1995 in the form of Aasai.
Next, Ajith Kumar is finishing up the work on his highly-awaited project AK 62, which is being made under the direction of Valimai maker H. Vinoth. Named AK 61 for now, the drama will feature Manju Warrier as the leading lady alongside Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Kavin in key roles.
