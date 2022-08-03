As Ajith Kumar completes 30 years in the industry, Vignesh Shivan pens a heartfelt note for his AK 62 star

It just seems like yesterday, but Ajith Kumar stepped into the entertainment industry 30 years ago today. He commenced his journey with an uncredited role as a school student in the 1990 film, En Veedu En Kanavar. Around 3 years later, the star made his official acting debut with the 1993 drama, Prema Pusthakam. This remains his only Telugu film up till now. Meanwhile, he bagged his first commercially successful movie as a lead actor in 1995 in the form of Aasai.

Commemorating 3 decades of his AK 62 star ruling the silver screens, director Vignesh Shivan penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, along with some pictures of the Valimai actor. His note went like this, "30 years of sheer excellence! Thirty years of #ThanNambikkai self-confidence, passion, compassion, humility, humbleness, perseverance, hard work & dedication has made this Man rule the hearts of people for 30 years now! To more years of sheer joy of just watching U We pray & wish! ThankU Dear #AjithSir #3decadesofajithism #ak #30yearsofajithism."

Next, Ajith Kumar is finishing up the work on his highly-awaited project AK 62, which is being made under the direction of Valimai maker H. Vinoth. Named AK 61 for now, the drama will feature Manju Warrier as the leading lady alongside Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Kavin in key roles.

The star has also signed up to play the lead in Vignesh Shivan's next, AK62 . Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to score the music for the flick financed by the banner of Lyca Productions house. The other cast and crew of the drama have not been announced yet.

