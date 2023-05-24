Ajith Kumar dons a chef hat during his bike trip; Can you guess what's he cooking?

Ajith Kumar, who often takes on the road to explore the world, is currently on a bike trip to Nepal and Bhutan. Several pics from the tour have surfaced on social media. Now, a photo of the actor donning a chef hat in the kitchen and cooking delicious food is going viral.

A photo of Ajith Kumar donning a chef hat and cooking yummy pasta from his bike trip has gone viral. The actor is seen clad in black comfy jacket and pants. The actor is known for his simplicity and this pic proves the same. He is one such very rare actor who doesn't take stardom to head anytime.

Check out Ajith Kumar's pic from his road trip here:



The actor is also in the news for gifting a BMW F 850 GS bike to his co-rider Sugat Satpathy. The biker, who has been touring to different places in Duke 390, took to his Instagram page and shared a few pics of the new superbike gifted by the star and thanked him profusely. He said that he had once organized a north-east tour for him and associated with the actor in the recent Nepal-Bhutan trip.



Ajith Kumar launches his touring company

A few days ago, Ajith Kumar announced that issued a statement through his publicist about launching a touring company, AK Moto Ride. The touring company will offer tours in India and International locations.

Explaining more about his company, he said, "AK Moto Ride will offer avid riders, adventure enthusiasts, and wanderlust seekers tours that explore not only the scenic landscapes of India, but also exotic international roads. With an unwavering commitment to safety and comfort, AK Moto Ride will provide a fleet of meticulously maintained adventure touring superbikes, ensuring reliability and performance throughout the tours. Professional guides well-versed in the intricacies of motorcycle tours and with extensive knowledge of local customs and traditions will offer riders a seamless and immersive experience from start to finish."

