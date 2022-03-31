Ajith Kumar dresses up in traditional mundu as he seeks blessings at a temple in Kerala; See viral PICS

Ajith Kumar is one of the most popular actors in the South. Although he isn't on social media, every single update of his makes it on the internet and goes viral. A few pics of Ajith from his recent Temple visit in Kerala have surfaced on Twitter and are trending. The actor can be seen traditional mundu look with his new rugged beard avatar.

In the pics, Ajith can be seen posing with a few temple representatives and also performing aarti. The actor looks handsome as ever with, a fit physique, mundu attire and rugged white beard.

Check out pics here:

Recently, Ajith's cosy pic with his wife Shalini took the internet by fire. Their romantic moment from a party surfaced on social media and it set pure couple goals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajith Kumar is now busy with another film, repeating the blockbuster trio H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor for his next film, tentatively titled Ajith 61. His look for AK61 has become the talk of the town as fans are going over his avatar and are super pumped up for updates of the film.

After this, Ajith next is with director Vignesh Shivan, tentatively titled AK62. Reportedly, Nayanthara is the female lead and Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. However, an official confirmation regarding this is yet to be made.

