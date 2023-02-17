Ajith Kumar enjoys a drive in Scotland; Pics and Videos of the star from vacation go viral

Ajith Kumar, who is basking in the success of Thunivu, is currently enjoying a holiday in Scotland. Although the actor is not on social media, his pics often take up internet space and go viral. Currently, his pics from the vacation are going viral on social media. Now, a video of Ajith Kumar enjoying a ride in the cosy weather of Scotland. The actor is seen driving the car while it is drizzling outside. The actor looks dashing in a black T-shirt and glasses.

Take a look at Ajith Kumar's pics and videos from Scotland vacation:

A string of pictures of Ajith enjoying his vacation in Scotland also surfaced on social media. In the photos, he can be seen sitting on a stone bench on the sidewalk of a city in the country. The next two frames show him posing for the pictures with a beautiful serenity in the background.



Earlier, another fan page of Ajith’s shared a set of photos of him paying respect at the Lockerbie Garden Of Remembrance in Scotland. In the photos, he can be kneeling by the tombstones while posing for the camera.



On February 5, Shalini took to Instagram and treated fans to two pictures of Ajith Kumar. In a picture, he can be seen posing for the camera as the sun sets in the background. In another post, he can be seen overlooking the airport runway from the terminal. Shalini captioned the photo, "My sunshine." ( with heart-eye emojis.)



Professional front The popular star is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest outing Thunivu. The heist thriller, which is directed by hitmaker H Vinoth, featured Ajith in a grey-shaded role after a long gap. The actor won the hearts of audiences with his effortless performance in the film, which received mixed reviews from both the audiences and critics. The actor announced his next with Vignesh Shivan. However, later it was reported that the film will not be happening as Ajith is looking for a new director for his next. Although the rumours are not confirmed, recently, the popular filmmaker removed AK 62 from his bio on Twitter. Instead, he has added a new title - Wikki 6 - hinting that his next with Ajith Kumar is not happening.



ALSO READ: Did you know Ajith Kumar was once called a Romantic hero? Here are 5 films of the star you should not miss