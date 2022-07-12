Ajith Kumar enjoys a lavish dinner with wife Shalini & kids during their vacation in Paris; PICS

Ajith Kumar is currently in Paris for a family vacation with his wife Shalini, kids Anoushka and Aadvik. The family is spending quality time and enjoying every bit. Although the superstar is not on social media platforms, somehow his pics always make space on the internet, and the same happened now. A pic of Ajith enjoying a lavish dinner along with his wife, daughter and a few other friends has surfaced on Twitter and is going viral.

Ajith Kumar, Shalini and daughter Anuoshka can be seen clinging glasses along with friends as they posed for a pic at the dinner table. As both Ajith and Shalini are very low-key about their personal life, such family pic is always a treat to fans. Fans are love this new pic and are sharing it all across the social media platforms.

Take a look at the pic here:

Another pic of Ajith, which is going viral on Twitter is the actor taking a walk with his son on the streets of Paris.

Ajith and Shalini fell in love during the shooting of "Amarkalam" in 1999 and got married in 2000. The adorable couple of the Tamil film industry is blessed with two kids, Anoshka and Aadvik.

On the professional front, Ajith Kumar is currently occupied with his forthcoming project along with director H. Vinoth. Tentatively titled AK61, the movie will see Manju Warrier as the leading lady alongside Samuthirakani, John Kokken and Kavin in prominent roles.

Ajith Kumar has also signed up to headline Vignesh Shivan's yet-to-be-titled dram AK62. Anirudh Ravichander is onboard the team as the music composer. Bankrolled by the Lyca Productions house, the other cast and crew of the film have not been revealed yet.