Ajith Kumar finished 1st leg of his bike world tour: Travels through all the Indian states

All Ajith Kumar fans know that the star loves to take himself on long bike tours, disconnecting from his routine. The Valimai actor went on a similar bike world tour after finishing the shoot for his upcoming action entertainer, Thunivu. Now, the latest update is that he has completed the first leg of his trip by riding through all the states in the country.

Sharing the update, Ajith Kumar’s manager Suresh Chandra took to Twitter and wrote, "#AK has completed Leg 1 of his world tour by riding through all the states in India. Quite an achievement considering the love he gets wherever he travels in India! Proud moment for all adventure riders." If you recall, the actor went on a similar tour a couple of months ago as well, and his pictures from various locations were showered with love by netizens.