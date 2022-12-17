Ajith Kumar finished 1st leg of his bike world tour: Travels through all the Indian states
After wrapping the shoot for Thunivu, Ajith Kumar has commenced a bike world tour. Now, the latest update is that the star has already completed the 1st leg of his trip.
All Ajith Kumar fans know that the star loves to take himself on long bike tours, disconnecting from his routine. The Valimai actor went on a similar bike world tour after finishing the shoot for his upcoming action entertainer, Thunivu. Now, the latest update is that he has completed the first leg of his trip by riding through all the states in the country.
Sharing the update, Ajith Kumar’s manager Suresh Chandra took to Twitter and wrote, "#AK has completed Leg 1 of his world tour by riding through all the states in India. Quite an achievement considering the love he gets wherever he travels in India! Proud moment for all adventure riders." If you recall, the actor went on a similar tour a couple of months ago as well, and his pictures from various locations were showered with love by netizens.
About Thunivu
Now, coming to his professional commitments, Ajith Kumar will next be seen in H Vinoth's directorial Thunivu. The project marks the actor and director's third consecutive collaboration after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.
Touted to be an action-thriller, the highly-awaited drama has on-board Manju Warrier as the leading lady, along with Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran, among others in pivotal roles. The film has been backed by Boney Kapoor's banner Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios. According to the reports, the drama will see Ajith Kumar in a character with grey shades.
Ajith Kumar's Thunivu will be locking horns at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu during Pongal 2023.
After Thunivu, the actor will be working on director Vignesh Shivan's next, AK 62. Over and above this, Ajith Kumar has also joined forces with filmmaker Siruthai Siva for his 63rd venture, which will be financed by the Sun Pictures banner.
