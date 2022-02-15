Ajith Kumar flaunts his ear piercing & natural white-haired look in the latest viral pic

Ajith Kumar, the most popular actor in South, is not on social media but still every time a pic of him surfaces, it takes the internet by storm. Today, happens to be one such day as his latest look is going viral. In the pic, he can be seen flaunting his new look in white hair and beard and also ear piercing. He looks handsome as always and fans are going gaga over him.

Ajith is the most handsome and fittest actor in the industry and also proves that age is just a number every time. Check out pic here:

Ajith is one of Kollywood’s biggest Superstars and has a very loyal fan following all over India. The Valimai actor is famous for his down-to-earth attitude and his humility besides his acting prowess. Ajith does not like to display his fame and popularity and instead chooses to be as normal as possible. The actor recently put a statement that out urging his fans not to call him by moniker such as Thala and just refer to him as Ajith Kumar or AK.

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, there needs no introduction, Ajith's much-awaited film Valimai is gearing up for the grand release on 24 February. Fans are very much excited about the film as it has been postponed multiple times.

Valimai is said to be high on action, bike stunts, and has never seen before Ajith's look. The film is directed by H. Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Valimai also features Huma Qureshi as the leading lady and Kartikeya Gummakonda, who will play the role of the antagonist.

