Ajith Kumar hugs and kisses his wife Shalini in rare PDA; Romantic PIC goes viral

Ajith Kumar and Shalini are one of the most sorted out couples in Kollywood. Although neither of have social media accounts, their photos have always found their way to pop up and take the internet by storm. Today happens to be one such day, a PDA-filled pic of the couple has been going viral on Twitter. Call it a rarest and golden pic as it's not a daily thing to get a sneak peek into their romance tales.

The photo shows Ajith hugging and kissing his wife Shalini on the cheek. Ajith in his new dashing avatar can be seen lovestruck by his wife. It is very rare to see the couple share a romantic and cosy moment in public. This unseen photo is currently going viral on social media platforms as his fans are sharing it everywhere and calling it pure couple goals.

Take a look at Ajith-Shalini's photo here:

Ajith and Shalini have always managed to set couple goals. Ajith proposed his ladylove in a very adorable yet simple way. During the shooting of a film, the two were sitting with the director Saran. Post the film's shoot, he shared about getting attracted to Shalini. Initially, the actress was quite shocked but later smiled. They fell in love during the shooting of "Amarkalam" in 1999 and got married in 2000. The adorable couple of the Tamil film industry is blessed with a baby girl, Anoshka and baby boy, Aadvik.

Meanwhile, the actor is now busy with another film, repeating the blockbuster trio H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor for his next film, tentatively titled Ajith 61. After this, he is teaming up with director Vignesh Shivan for AK62.

Also Read: Valimai star Ajith Kumar looks dapper as he poses with wife, kids & brother-in-law for memorable PICS