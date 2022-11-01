Ajith Kumar is a man with a golden heart and his latest airport VIDEO is proof; WATCH
Onscreen or off, Ajith Kumar surely knows how to win hearts. Watch this video to feel all the feels!
Ajith Kumar is busy shooting right now for the final schedule of his highly-awaited drama Thunivu, made under the direction of filmmaker H Vinoth. The actor was recently captured by the shutterbugs at the airport sporting a white beard with a white floral shirt and green trousers. A video of the Valimai star meeting a group of elders sitting in a wheelchair has gone viral. In the clip, he can be seen taking blessings from two elders at the airport.
As you might already know, Ajith Kumar does not promote his films, unlike other stars. Hence, the movie buffs were extremely excited when the news of him attending the Thunivu pre-release event surfaced. However, giving the rumor mills a rest, the actor clarified that he won't be attending any promotional events for the film. Issuing an official statement yesterday on October 31 through the Twitter handle of his long-time associate and manager Suresh Chandra, he wrote, “A good film is promotion by itself!! – Unconditional love! Ajith.”
Check out the video below:
Financed by Boney Kapoor, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran will also play pivotal roles in the movie, along with the rest. Thunivu is expected to hit the cinema halls by January 2023. It will be out as a Pongal special release.
AK62
In the meantime, after concluding the work on Thunivu, Ajith Kumar will start filming his next with director Vignesh Shivan titled AK62 for now. It is believed that Trisha will play the leading lady in the untitled drama. If the newest reports turn out to be true, this will be their 5th collaboration after films like Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha, and Yennai Arindhaal.
