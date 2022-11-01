Ajith Kumar is a man with a golden heart and his latest airport VIDEO is proof; WATCH

Ajith Kumar is busy shooting right now for the final schedule of his highly-awaited drama Thunivu, made under the direction of filmmaker H Vinoth. The actor was recently captured by the shutterbugs at the airport sporting a white beard with a white floral shirt and green trousers. A video of the Valimai star meeting a group of elders sitting in a wheelchair has gone viral. In the clip, he can be seen taking blessings from two elders at the airport.

As you might already know, Ajith Kumar does not promote his films, unlike other stars. Hence, the movie buffs were extremely excited when the news of him attending the Thunivu pre-release event surfaced. However, giving the rumor mills a rest, the actor clarified that he won't be attending any promotional events for the film. Issuing an official statement yesterday on October 31 through the Twitter handle of his long-time associate and manager Suresh Chandra, he wrote, “A good film is promotion by itself!! – Unconditional love! Ajith.”