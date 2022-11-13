Ajith Kumar likely to join social media

As we all know, Ajith Kumar does not have any social media accounts, and he is not associated with any official fan page on any platform. Now, Pinkvilla has learned that the Viswasam actor is planning to join social media soon. The actor and his team are still in discussion about it. Popularly known as 'Thala' among fans, Ajith Kumar is an avid biker and in the past, had been on an extended world tour across Europe.

Several pictures of him were shared by his friend who was also on a road trip with the actor or by his co-stars. "Now, Ajith wants to directly upload photos on his own on his social media account. However, nothing about joining social media is confirmed yet," reveals a source. Well, the Valimai actor likes to maintain a low profile and doesn't even attend his own film's promotional events. Now, it remains to see if Ajith really joins Twitter or any other social media platform, but it is for sure going to be a pleasant shock to his fans.

Meanwhile, the Kollywood superstar recently clarified that he won't be attending promotional events for H Vinoth’s heist thriller, Thunivu. After rumours about him attending the film's event went viral, the actor’s publicist tweeted the actor’s quote that read, "A good film is promotion by itself!! Unconditional Love! Ajith." The grand audio launch event of the film would be held soon at the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium.

Thuvinu Movie

Thunivu has Manju Warrier in the female lead role. Directed by H. Vinoth, and produced by Boney Kapoor, the much-awaited film is scheduled to release in January 2023, during Pongal.

The film's music is composed by Ghibran and the first single 'Chilla Chilla' is written by Vaisagh and sung by Anirudh.

