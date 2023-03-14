Ajith Kumar looks cool as he poses for perfect family PICS with Shalini and kids during vacation; PICS

Apart from being one of the biggest superstars of South cinema, Ajith Kumar is a total family man. He is a loving husband to wife Shalini and kids, Aadvik and Anoushka. The actor often spends time with family and goes on vacations. Now, Ajith and his family are currently holidaying and their pics are pure goals.

Shalini, who recently made his debut on Instagram, often shares pics with Ajith and her kids from their holidays. Today, the former dropped two family pics as they spent some tender moments together. The pic shows Ajith looking cool in casuals, whereas Shalini opted for a long maxi skirt and a white tee.

She shared another photo in which the two are seen with their kids. She captioned the pic, "The soul is healed by being with children.

Take a look at Ajith Kumar's pics with family here:

Ajith Kumar and Shalini's marriage

Aadvik and Anoushka are some of the most popular star kids. Recently, fans turned Ajith's son's birthday into grand celebrations and trended Twitter #KuttyThala, which means young hero. Fans celebrated it by offering food to the poor, sticking huge posters of him on the road and etc.

Ajith Kumar is married to Shalini and has two kids, a daughter Anoushka and a son Aadvik. The couple, who fell in love on the sets of their first film of Amarkalam, tied the knot in 2000 and have been together for 22 years. Despite the stardom, the family tries to stay away from the media and the internet glare.

Upcoming projects

Ajith Kumar announced his next with Vignesh Shivan. However, later it was reported that the film will not be happening as Ajith is looking for a new director for his next. The actor is reportedly going to team up for his next with director Magizh Thirumeni.

It was recently announced that the actor will go on a world tour on his bike that would last almost a year and a half after completing AK62's first schedule. Suresh Chandra, Ajith Kumar's manager, and spokesperson posted a message on social media with the following statement, "Mr. Ajith Kumar to start 2nd leg of world motorcycling tour post completion of his project with Lyca production and would like it to be for a cause and term it as #RIDEformutualrespect."

