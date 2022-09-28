Ajith Kumar looks dashing in his new avatar as he poses with furry pet for a magazine cover

Ajith Kumar is one of the most popular actors in the South. Although he is not on social media, every day a new pic of the actor surfaces on social media and goes viral in seconds. Today, however, is a pic from a magazine that has taken the internet by storm. It's not an everyday thing to see Ajith featured in a magazine because he avoids a media glare life.

Ajith Kumar posed for an Ananda Vijatan magazine in his dashing new avatar in a white beard and hairstyle. The actor is seen holding a furry pet dog in his hand, clad in a white shirt and trousers for the magazine pic. The pic is currently going viral on social media as fans are going gaga over it.