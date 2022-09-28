Ajith Kumar looks dashing in his new avatar as he poses with furry pet for a magazine cover
It's not an everyday thing to see Ajith Kumar posing for a magazine cover as he avoids a media glare life.
Ajith Kumar is one of the most popular actors in the South. Although he is not on social media, every day a new pic of the actor surfaces on social media and goes viral in seconds. Today, however, is a pic from a magazine that has taken the internet by storm. It's not an everyday thing to see Ajith featured in a magazine because he avoids a media glare life.
Ajith Kumar posed for an Ananda Vijatan magazine in his dashing new avatar in a white beard and hairstyle. The actor is seen holding a furry pet dog in his hand, clad in a white shirt and trousers for the magazine pic. The pic is currently going viral on social media as fans are going gaga over it.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajith Kumar is currently busy with the final schedule shooting of his upcoming film Thunivu, in Bangkok. The much-awaited project marks Ajith’s third collaboration with the talented filmmaker H Vinoth. The official posters of Thunivu, which were released a couple of days back, went viral on social media. Ajith Kumar looked intense in the official posters, which featured him in a new look with grey hair and a long beard.
Ajith Kumar's Thunivu is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios. The film also features Manju Warrier as the female lead and, Samuthirakani, GM Sundar and several others in important roles. Music is composed by Ghibran and editing is handled by Nirav Shah.
