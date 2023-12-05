Ajith Kumar meets Aamir Khan and Vishnu Vishal in difficult times; Fans react
Vishnu Vishal revealed on his social media handle that Ajith Kumar reached out to check on him, Aamir Khan, and other members who were evacuated due to the flash floods in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu has been in a state of concern for close to two days now, due to cyclone Michaung. Several parts of the state, including the capital city of Chennai have witnessed exceedingly high rainfalls and have been left flooded. The Fire and Rescue Department are currently busy evacuating people, and are doing an impeccable job helping save their lives.
Earlier today, the team had rescued actor Vishnu Vishal and his wife and badminton player Jwala Gutta, who were stranded at their terrace. The team had also rescued Aamir Khan, who was reportedly staying with the couple, as he was in Chennai for his mother’s treatment.
Ajith Kumar visits Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal
In the latest update, the Ratsasan actor took to his X to reveal that Ajith Kumar had paid him and Aamir Khan a visit. He mentioned that the Vivegam actor got to know of their situation from a common friend, and even helped with the travel arrangements, not just for the actors, but also for other people in Vishnu Vishal’s villa community.
The Gatta Kusthi actor shared a picture on his social media handle, and expressed his gratitude to him as well.
Check out the post below:
Fans were quick to react to Vishnu Vishal’s post, and showered praise on Ajith for his quick response. Fans repeatedly mentioned that he is a wonderful human being, and said that he continues to make them proud.
Check out the fans’ replies below:
On the work front
Vishnu Vishal will next be seen in the sports drama film Lal Salaam, which is helmed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The film also features Vikranth, Vignesh, KS Ravikumar, Livingstone and many more in prominent roles. Additionally, the film also has Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev appearing in extended cameos. The film is all set to hit the theaters in January, 2024.
As for Ajith Kumar, he will next be seen VidaaMuyarchi, helmed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film also features Trisha Krishnan and Regina Cassandra in prominent roles. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
