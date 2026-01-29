Ajith Kumar meets R Madhavan ahead of upcoming racing week in Dubai, fans ask for an F1 movie; PICS

Ajith Kumar is currently in his latest racing season in Dubai, with a new racing week coming up soon. Ahead of this, R. Madhavan and his wife Sarita were spotted dropping in to meet the superstar, and the trio made quite a stylish appearance together.

Ajith Kumar and R Madhavan meet in Dubai ahead of racing week

In a recent series of images shared by D’one Channel, Ajith Kumar and R. Madhavan were seen walking around the pit stop and racetrack while engaged in conversation. Along with the actors, Sarita was also spotted chatting with the superstar.

Watch the pictures here:

As soon as the two actors were seen together, fans began calling for a collaboration between them. Many specifically suggested an F1-like movie, commenting on the post. One user even wrote, “Real F1 movie cast both. Maddy & AK.”

Here are the reactions:

Ajith Kumar’s work front

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the action drama Good Bad Ugly (GBU). Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film narrates the story of AK, a former crime boss popularly known as Red Dragon.

After the birth of his son, the gangster decides to atone for his crime-filled past and serves an 18-year prison sentence. However, upon his release, he discovers that his son has been framed for a crime he did not commit.

AK is then forced to return to his old ways to uncover who targeted his son and clear his name once and for all.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly featured Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in key roles. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Recently, the superstar’s iconic film Mankatha was re-released in theatres, 15 years after its original release.

Looking ahead, Ajith is all set to headline the tentatively titled AK64, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The upcoming action entertainer will mark his reunion with the Good Bad Ugly director, with shooting set to begin in February 2026.

While more details are yet to be revealed, the filmmaker has stated that the film will be different from GBU and will be suitable for audiences of all kinds.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh recalls her wedding day with long-time beau Antony Thattil, says 'I literally thought we would elope'