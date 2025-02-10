Ajith Kumar meets with an accident while training for racing event in Portugal, escapes unhurt

Ajith Kumar’s professional front includes a balance between films and a passion for motorsport racing. The Tamil actor recently delivered a smashing hit at the box office with his latest release, Vidaamuyarchi. However, instead of celebrating the same, he has been in Portugal ahead of a massive motorsport racing event in Estoril. And while training for the same, he met with an accident.

As per Zee News India, Ajith Kumar met with an accident during one of his training sessions on the tracks of Estoril for the upcoming sprint challenge. However, while his car was damaged, the senior actor was rescued promptly, and he escaped absolutely unhurt.

Right after the nerve-wracking incident, AK addressed it in a small interview. As per the news portal, the senior actor called it a ‘minor accident’ and escaped gratitude that everyone was fit and fine. Moreover, he thanked everyone for their love and support right after the accident.

He said, “We are having a good time again. We got into a minor accident. Fortunately, nothing happened to anyone. We will win the car race again and establish our pride. We would like to thank the friends who supported us during the accident."

Well, this has been the second time that Ajith Kumar has met with an accident on the racing front. Previously, during one of his practice sessions for the Dubai 24H racing event, the actor’s car spun out of control and hit the boundary.

Advertisement

While the shocking video did rounds on the internet within no time, raising queries about AK’s safety, the actor ended up escaping the same without a scratch.

Meanwhile, on the film front, the actor’s recent release, Vidaamuyarchi, has become a celebrated hit at the box office. Within a few days of its release, the film has already minted brilliantly and has grossed Rs. 62 crores within four days.

Although the Magizh Thirumeni directorial had fallen prey to piracy within hours of release, nevertheless, there seems to be no stopping at the box office retention of the AK starrer.

Up next, Ajith Kumar’s next film is Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran.