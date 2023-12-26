Ajith Kumar meets with his Aasal co-star Bhavana during Vidaa Muyarchi shoot

Ajith Kumar who is currently shooting for his film Vidaa Muyarchi in Azerbaijan was recently spotted catching up with his previous co-star Bhavana.

The duo was spotted in Azerbaijan after Bhavan was also shooting for her next Kannada film Pink Note at the same location. Both the actors have played leading roles previously in 2010 for the film Aasal.

Check out Ajith Kumar’s video with Bhavana

Ajith Kumar was in the middle of his shoots for Vidaa Muyarchi when he came to know that Bhavana was shooting for her film and went on to meet her. The actor even apologized to her for not getting there on time.

The duo interacted with one another for reportedly around 30 minutes, laying down praises for each other’s works. Both actors worked together back in 2010 for the film Aasal which was an action thriller film directed by Saran.

The film co-written by Saran and Yugi Sethu also had Ajith Kumar as the co-writer with Bhavana and Sameera Reddy playing leading roles and Ajith having a dual role. The film bankrolled by Prabhu under his Sivaji Productions also had the actor in a supporting role along with actors like Pradeep Rawat, Sampath Raj, Rajiv Krishna, and many others playing prominent roles.

The film revolves around the feud between the three brothers over their father’s property when the latter gives all his wealth to his youngest son, who is the righteous one of the lot. This enrages the two brothers and exists as an undercurrent in the presence of their father and turns ugly and personal after he passes away.

The feud grows bigger with the two brothers joining hands to wipe out the third, but he graciously steps aside, only wanting to keep cordial relations. But, the two brothers are just not able to handle the huge wealth and the responsibility that it brings. Their wealth attracts trouble, and it is up to the third to come back and save his brothers.

Ajith Kumar’s Workfront

Ajith Kumar is currently shooting for his film Vidaa Muyarchi which was written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja in crucial roles.

The film is rumored to be a plot which occurs in one day with many subplots happening inside it, which is similar to Ajith Kumar’s last film Thunivu directed by H Vinoth.

