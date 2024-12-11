Ajith Kumar REACTS to fans chanting viral Kadavuley Ajithey slogan in public places; releases statement

In the past few months, a chant or slogan has become quite popular in public places. The trend began at a roadside eatery in Tamil Nadu when a group of people cheered for Ajith with the words "Kadavuley Ajithey" as a chef made kothu parotta. The slogan went viral, and it started causing disturbances in public places.

Responding to the issue, Ajith Kumar released a statement through his publicist, Suresh Chandra. The Vidaamuyarchi actor expressed his discomfort with the popular slogan linked to his name. He made it clear that he prefers being addressed only by his name or initials.

Ajith urged fans to stop chanting the slogan immediately. He requested everyone to focus on hard work and family while following the law. "I am uncomfortable with superlatives or any kind of prefix mentioned alongside my name," he stated.

The actor added, "I take this opportunity to request all those who indulge in this slogan shouting practice in public places to stop this with immediate effect & restrain themselves from doing so ever again." For the unversed, Kadavuley Ajithey means God Ajith.

Take a look at the statement below:

Ajith Kumar previously wrote an open letter to his fans requesting that they stop calling him 'Thala' or any other nickname. He asked everyone to refer to him simply as Ajith Kumar, Ajith, or AK.

Advertisement

Similarly, Kamal Haasan also declined the use of any prefixes before his name. Both actors expressed their preference for being addressed by their actual names without additional titles.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action thriller movie titled Vidaamuyarchi. The film is directed by Magizh Thirumeni and features actors including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and others in prominent roles.

He will also be seen in Adhik Ravichandran’s directorial Good Bad Ugly. If reports are to be believed, Trisha might play the female lead in this movie.

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi makers clarify NOT receiving legal notice from creators of Kurt Russell's Breakdown; REPORT