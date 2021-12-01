Ajith Kumar requests fans to not call him 'Thala' anymore; Says 'Just refer me with my name'

Popular Tamil star Ajith Kumar penned an open letter to the media, fans and public and requested them not to refer to him as 'Thala' anymore. He asked everyone to address him by his name, Ajith, Ajith Kumar or AK. Fans love calling him Thala and he the moniker in 2001 after his blockbuster movie Dheenam.

Ajith's publicist Suresh Chandra, shared a statement on social media, which read, "I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or just AK, and not as ‘Thala’ or any other. the prefix before my name. I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever. Love, Ajith."

The actor has requested that the usage of ‘Thala’ to be dismissed henceforth from his movies as well. This statement from Ajith has sent fans into shock and many are sad about this as they are giving out various reactions on social media.