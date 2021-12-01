Ajith Kumar requests fans to not call him 'Thala' anymore; Says 'Just refer me with my name'
Ajith's publicist Suresh Chandra, shared a statement on social media, which read, "I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or just AK, and not as ‘Thala’ or any other. the prefix before my name. I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever. Love, Ajith."
The actor has requested that the usage of ‘Thala’ to be dismissed henceforth from his movies as well. This statement from Ajith has sent fans into shock and many are sad about this as they are giving out various reactions on social media.
Actor #AjithKumar doesn't want any prefix #Thala or any other in front of his name..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 1, 2021
Ajith, Ajith Kumar or AK is just fine..@SureshChandraa pic.twitter.com/oyCS9ywEZx
Well, it is quite common for South celebs to get moniker, fans call them with love. From Malayalam star Mammootty to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, most South Indian actors have a moniker placed before their original name. Such as Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, Megastar Mammootty, Thalapathy Vijay, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and so on many.
Meanwhile, Thala Ajith has wrapped up shoot and is waiting for the release of his upcoming much awaited film Valimai. Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars Huma Qureshi as female lead and Kartikeya Gummakonda as antagonist.