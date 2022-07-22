Ajith Kumar returns to India after his world tour; Fans go gaga over his viral airport video

Ajith Kumar, who was on a long world tour all across Europe, is back in India. After almost a month of his trip, he has now returned to India. The actor was clicked at the Chennai airports and fans are going over it. A video of Ajith from the airport has surfaced on the internet and is going super viral. He looks sharp in casual attire and rugged white beard, which is his new look that has become the talk of the town.

Ajith is seen walking in the airport with his luggage and meeting a few officials. The Thala fans are super happy that he has returned and are expecting an update from his upcoming film AK61. Reportedly, he will resume the shoot of H Vinoth's film soon.

Watch the Ajith's video here:

Many pics of Ajith from his world tour went viral on the Internet. He interacted with many of his fans during his vacation in the European nations and clicked for pics. A pic of Ajith enjoying a lavish dinner along with his wife, daughter, and a few other friends have surfaced on Twitter and went viral.

Coming to AK61, according to reports, the makers are planning to reveal the title and first look of the film in August this year. The report further suggests that the title and first look will be out on 13th August. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

AK61 repeats the blockbuster trio of Ajith, H Vinoth, and producer Boney Kapoor. While Nirav Shah is cranking the camera, Ghibran is providing music and stunts are supervised by Supreme Sundar for film. The leading lady is yet to be confirmed. However, reports state that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been approached for the female lead opposite Ajith.