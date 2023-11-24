Ajith Kumar returns to Chennai after filming Vidaa Muyarchi in Dubai; airport video

Ajith Kumar, a celebrated actor in Tamil cinema with a devoted fan base, is renowned for his action roles and stylish appearances. Having starred in numerous successful films, including Veeram, Billa, and Mankatha. The Thunivu actor’s recent return to India from Dubai, where he was filming his upcoming project Vidaa Muyarchi, drew attention from his admirers at the airport. A video of his arrival at the Chennai airport quickly went viral on social media.

According to the latest report, the crew of his upcoming film Vidaa Muyarchi will take a short five-day break before embarking on their next shooting schedule in Dubai, where they plan to capture pivotal scenes. The film's production is expected to be completed by January 2024, with the filmmakers aiming for a grand festival release during Diwali 2024.

Ajith Kumar's stylish appearance at the Chennai airport

The Vivegam actor made a stylish appearance at the Chennai airport, sporting a crisp white shirt and a sophisticated blue suit, complemented by a pair of trendy sunglasses. The Yennai Arindhaal actor carried a sleek silver suitcase as he navigated the airport. Fans eagerly snapped pictures, thrilled to catch a glimpse of their idol.

Beyond his on-screen persona, Ajith Kumar is also known for his unwavering dedication to his craft and his passionate pursuit of hobbies such as motorsports. He serves as a role model for many, admired for his humility and down-to-earth personality.

Check out the video of Ajith Kumar getting spotted at the airport

Upcoming Projects of Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar's next cinematic venture is titled Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film features Anirudh Ravichander's musical compositions and Nirav Shah's cinematography.

According to reports, Ajith Kumar is likely to share screen space with Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan for the fifth time, following their previous collaborations in Yennai Arindhaal, Mankatha, Ji, and Kireedam. Rumor has it that Trisha will not be the sole female lead in the film, and another prominent actress may join the cast. The film reportedly also stars Regina Cassandra, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Das in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt were recently photographed together in Dubai, igniting speculation among fans about a potential collaboration. While earlier rumors suggested that Sanjay Dutt might play a significant role in Vidaa Muyarchi, no official confirmation has been received from the film's production team.

ALSO READ: AA22: ‘Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas film to be a pan-Indian blockbuster,’ says producer Bunny Vas