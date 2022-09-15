Ajith Kumar seeks blessings at Kedarnath and Badrinath temple during his Ladakh bike tour; PICS

Ajith Kumar, the Tamil superstar, who loves bikes and road trips, is currently exploring Ladakh with his AK61 co-star Manju Warrier. The actor landed at Badrinath and Kedarnath temples to seek blessings during his bike tour. A few set of pics of the actor praying at the temple have surfaced on social media and are going viral since last night. Ajith Kumar is seen in a black tee and track pants with a matching beanie on his head as he posed at the temple. The actor as usual looks super charming and handsome in the pics.

Yesterday, a few pics of the actor surfaced in his salt and pepper look with a natural beard and hair that have made fans go gaga. The pics define Ajith's swag, aura, and personality. He looks so perfect even in his 50s and is pure goals.

