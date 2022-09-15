Ajith Kumar seeks blessings at Kedarnath and Badrinath temple during his Ladakh bike tour; PICS
Amid the shot break of H Vinoth's film, Ajith Kumar and his co-star, Manju Warrier went on an adventurous bike tour to Ladakh.
Ajith Kumar, the Tamil superstar, who loves bikes and road trips, is currently exploring Ladakh with his AK61 co-star Manju Warrier. The actor landed at Badrinath and Kedarnath temples to seek blessings during his bike tour. A few set of pics of the actor praying at the temple have surfaced on social media and are going viral since last night.
Ajith Kumar is seen in a black tee and track pants with a matching beanie on his head as he posed at the temple. The actor as usual looks super charming and handsome in the pics.
Yesterday, a few pics of the actor surfaced in his salt and pepper look with a natural beard and hair that have made fans go gaga. The pics define Ajith's swag, aura, and personality. He looks so perfect even in his 50s and is pure goals.
Amid the shot break of H Vinoth's film, Ajith and his co-star, Manju Warrier went on an adventurous bike tour to Ladakh. Several pics of the actors from their bike tour have taken the internet by storm. In fact, Majnu is also super excited about her bike tour with Ajith as she shared a few pics with a note on her Instagram handle.
Written and directed by H Vinoth, Ajith Kumar's AK 61 is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios. This is Ajith Kumar's third collaboration with filmmaker H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The trio recently delivered a blockbuster, Valimai.
We have exclusively learnt that H Vinoth and the team are set to commence the last schedule of this much-awaited film in September. "Ajith and team will head to Bangkok around September 15 for this marathon shooting leg. AK and gang will shoot some action scenes in Bangkok," a source quoted.