Ajith Kumar, Shalini look hot in vacay pics; Daughter Anoushka's transformation steals attention
Ahead of Thunivu release, Ajith Kumar went for vacay with his family and the photos have surfaced on social media and are going viral.
Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest Tamil celebrities in the South film industry. He enjoys a massive fan base, who make his every scoop, pic or movie take the internet by storm. It is well known that Ajith is not on social media, but every now and then, pics of him surfaced on social media. Be it his bike tour pics, BTS pics from sets, or family pics.
Today, a few pics of Ajith Kumar with his family have surfaced on Twitter and are going viral. The actor is currently holidaying with his family in a foreign location. The actor is seen posing with his little family of four and setting major goals.
Along with a frame-worthy family pic, Ajith also posed with his wife Shalini, daughter Anoushka and son Aadvik. A pic shows Ajith and Shalini making for a hot couple as they posed together during their holiday. Another photo shows his daughter Anoushka stealing the limelight with her stellar look as she posed with her handsome dad. The photos are currently going viral on social media.
Take a look at the pics here:
Ajith Kumar and Shalini's love story
Ajith and Shalini fell in love during the shooting of "Amarkalam" in 1999 and got married in 2000. The adorable couple in the Tamil film industry is blessed with two kids, Anoshka and Aadvik.
Thunivu release
Ajith Kumar is chilling with his family ahead of the big release of his action film Thunivu. In just a week, the actor will return to the screen with his biggest festive release, Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth. The film is set to release on January 12, and clashes at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu.
Thunivu is also releasing in Telugu, titled Thegimu. The Telugu dubbed version will clash at the box office with Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy.
About Thunivu
Earlier, it was reported that Thunivu will be based on a bank robbery. But, the director denied the reports and confirmed that the film is not based on a bank robbery that happened in Punjab. The director revealed that Thunivu's plot is set in a dishonest world and doesn't have too many antagonists.
Manju Warrier is appearing as the female lead in the highly anticipated project. However, Manju is not playing Ajith Kumar's romantic interest in the film but is appearing as his close ally. Thunivu features Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, Cibi Chandran, and others in supporting roles. The movie is produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Project LLP and Zee Studios.
