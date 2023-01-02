Ajith Kumar, Shalini look hot in vacay pics; Daughter Anoushka's transformation steals attention

Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest Tamil celebrities in the South film industry. He enjoys a massive fan base, who make his every scoop, pic or movie take the internet by storm. It is well known that Ajith is not on social media, but every now and then, pics of him surfaced on social media. Be it his bike tour pics, BTS pics from sets, or family pics. Today, a few pics of Ajith Kumar with his family have surfaced on Twitter and are going viral. The actor is currently holidaying with his family in a foreign location. The actor is seen posing with his little family of four and setting major goals.

Along with a frame-worthy family pic, Ajith also posed with his wife Shalini, daughter Anoushka and son Aadvik. A pic shows Ajith and Shalini making for a hot couple as they posed together during their holiday. Another photo shows his daughter Anoushka stealing the limelight with her stellar look as she posed with her handsome dad. The photos are currently going viral on social media. Take a look at the pics here:

Ajith Kumar and Shalini's love story Ajith and Shalini fell in love during the shooting of "Amarkalam" in 1999 and got married in 2000. The adorable couple in the Tamil film industry is blessed with two kids, Anoshka and Aadvik.

