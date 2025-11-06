Ajith Kumar shuts down rumors of alleged rivalry with Thalapathy Vijay: ‘Some are making things up…’

Fans of Tamil cinema are well aware of how Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar's names are often dragged into fan wars, name-calling, and meme battles on social media. Now, AK himself has cleared the air about their so-called rivalry.

Ajith Kumar reflects on his rivalry with Thalapathy Vijay

In an audio interview with Rangaraj Pandey, Ajith said, “Some are making things up and creating a misconception about Vijay and me, resulting in fans clashing with each other. It's better if these miscreants remain quiet... I have always wished well for Vijay.”

Earlier this year, Ajith's manager Suresh Chandra also dismissed rumors of rivalry between the Good Bad Ugly actor and his contemporary. According to reports, he emphasized that Vijay was among the first to convey his best wishes to Ajith following his racing victory and Padma Bhushan honor.

Ajith Kumar’s next movie

Ajith Kumar is currently focused on his racing tournaments and will soon begin work on his next film after Good Bad Ugly (GBU). The upcoming project, tentatively titled AK64, is expected to be officially announced in January 2026.

Director Adhik Ravichandran has confirmed he will helm the project, describing it as an action entertainer designed to appeal to all types of audiences, unlike GBU, which was primarily made for fans.

Looking ahead, new reports also suggest that Ajith may collaborate with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the first time on the tentatively titled AK65. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for the release of his political action drama, Jana Nayagan. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film is slated to hit theatres on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal next year.

The upcoming movie is reportedly set to be the superstar's final film before he transitions fully into politics. Jana Nayagan features Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol as co-leads, along with Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, Prakash Raj, and others in key roles.

Recently, the makers confirmed that the film's first single, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, will be released on November 8, 2025, marking the start of the promotional campaign.

