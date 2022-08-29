Ajith Kumar spends a fun evening with his amis in the company of bonfire and good conversation; WATCH

As we all know, Ajith Kumar fans eagerly wait to see sneak peeks from the Valimai actor's life on social media. Recently, he was captured enjoying a bonfire with his companions in Tamil Nadu. With his latest white beard and hair, the star was dressed in winter clothes as he sat on a chair with the others. From the looks of it, Ajith Kumar mixed some good conversation with the bonfire, making for a fun evening.

Prior to this, a few glimpses of the Veeram star catching a flight thrilled the netizens. He donned a white shirt, paired with black trousers for his traveling look. Similarly, the actor keeps the fans hooked with such exciting updates on the internet.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Ajith Kumar will soon be filming the final schedule for H Vinoth's AK 61. The project is expected to be wrapped up by September end of this year. Financed by Boney Kapoor, the film will also reportedly include Sanjay Dutt, and Manju Warrier in the principal cast. Amidst all the buzz for AK61, the movie buffs await to find out the name of the venture.

After this, Ajith Kumar will begin work on Vignesh Shivan's next named AK62 for now. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the music composer for the movie which is being produced by the Lyca Productions banner. The latest buzz about the flick claims that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is being considered to play the female lead in the film. If everything goes well, the actress will be sharing screen space with Ajith Kumar after 23 long years. The duo last come together in the 2000 film Kandu Konden Kandu Konden.