Ajith Kumar sports a clean-shaven look in his latest PICS; Starts prepping for AK 62?

Ajith Kumar, the popular star of the Tamil film industry, has always set new trends with his stylish onscreen and off-screen looks. The actor, who is fondly addressed 'Thala' by his fans, recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Thunivu. Ajith has set social media on fire with the long, grey beard he sported for H Vinoth's ambitious film. But now, the crowd-puller has bid goodbye to his Thunivu look, after a long gap of over 8 months. Ajith Kumar's clean-shaven look for AK 62

In the latest pictures that are going viral on social media, Ajith Kumar is seen sporting a clean-shaven look. As per the reports, the stylish star, who wrapped up the shooting of Thunivu on November 29, Tuesday, decided to go for a makeover on the same day. If the reports are to be believed, the actor will sport this new look in his much-awaited 62nd project, which has been tentatively titled AK 62. The exciting update was revealed by Dev Shakthivel, the popular celebrity stylist who created Ajith Kumar's new look, on his official Instagram handle. Check out the pictures of Ajith Kumar's transformation: