Ajith Kumar sports a clean-shaven look in his latest PICS; Starts prepping for AK 62?
Ajith Kumar has finally bid goodbye to his long beard look, which he sported for the upcoming film Thunivu. In his latest PICS, the star is seen in a clean-shaven look.
Ajith Kumar, the popular star of the Tamil film industry, has always set new trends with his stylish onscreen and off-screen looks. The actor, who is fondly addressed 'Thala' by his fans, recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Thunivu. Ajith has set social media on fire with the long, grey beard he sported for H Vinoth's ambitious film. But now, the crowd-puller has bid goodbye to his Thunivu look, after a long gap of over 8 months.
Ajith Kumar's clean-shaven look for AK 62
In the latest pictures that are going viral on social media, Ajith Kumar is seen sporting a clean-shaven look. As per the reports, the stylish star, who wrapped up the shooting of Thunivu on November 29, Tuesday, decided to go for a makeover on the same day. If the reports are to be believed, the actor will sport this new look in his much-awaited 62nd project, which has been tentatively titled AK 62. The exciting update was revealed by Dev Shakthivel, the popular celebrity stylist who created Ajith Kumar's new look, on his official Instagram handle.
Check out the pictures of Ajith Kumar's transformation:
AK 62 to start rolling soon
The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be an action thriller with a touch of humour, is helmed by the talented filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. As per the reports, the big-budget venture, which is bankrolled by Lyca Productions, is set to go on floors by the end of December, this year. Trisha Krishnan is said to be playing the female lead opposite Ajith Kumar in the project.
Thunivu to get a Pongal 2023 release
The H Vinoth directorial, on the other hand, is gearing up for a grand release in January 2023, on the special occasion of Pongal. The movie, which is touted to be a heist thriller, will clash with Thalapathy Vijay's family entertainer Varisu, at the box office. Popular Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is playing the female lead in the movie, which is based on real events. Thunivu is produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios.
