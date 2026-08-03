Ajith Kumar starrer AK64 officially titled Dare Devil; Shalini turns producer for Adhik Ravichandran directorial

Ajith Kumar fans have been eagerly awaiting the superstar’s next project after Good Bad Ugly. Now, director Adhik Ravichandran has officially announced the film’s title as Dare Devil. The film will also mark the maiden production venture of Ajith Kumar’s wife and former actress Shalini Ajithkumar under the banner of Bravehearts Production.

AK64 is officially Dare Devil

Taking to his social media handle, director Adhik Ravichandran confirmed the film’s title with a new poster. The official update read, “34 years of breaking barriers, inspiring millions, and redefining stardom. A journey built on passion, perseverance, and unmatched charisma. Dare Devil is here. This is going to be very special. Thank you, my Ajith Kumar sir, for the trust and support. Thank you, producer Shalini ma’am.”

Following the announcement of his next film, Ajith Kumar ’s upcoming project will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking their collaboration after Vedhalam and Vidaamuyarchi.

Earlier, Adhik Ravichandran confirmed that his next directorial venture would reunite him with Ajith Kumar. The film is expected to be a family entertainer and, unlike Good Bad Ugly, is said to appeal to a wider audience. The project is also reportedly set to include several surprises for viewers.

The film was initially expected to begin production in early 2026. However, following reports of a change in the production setup, Shalini Ajithkumar is said to have taken over as the producer and will be backing the project.

While not officially confirmed, reports suggest that Kayadu Lohar and Mohanlal could be part of the film’s cast.

Ajith Kumar’s work front

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the action drama Good Bad Ugly. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film follows AK, a former underworld figure known as Red Dragon.

After the birth of his son, AK decides to leave his past behind and spends 18 years in prison. However, after his release, he discovers that his son has been wrongly implicated in a case.

As a result, AK is forced to revisit his former life to uncover the truth and clear his son’s name.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly also featured Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in key roles.

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