Ajith Kumar starrer Dare Devil to feature Sreeleela? Adhik Ravichandran to begin filming on November 12

Ajith Kumar is set to begin filming his next project, Dare Devil, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Marking the actor and filmmaker’s second collaboration, the upcoming film will feature Sreeleela in a key role, the director has confirmed.

Dare Devil: Adhik Ravichandran confirms Sreeleela cast in Ajith Kumar starrer

Speaking to Behindwoods TV, Adhik Ravichandran confirmed that Sreeleela will be part of Dare Devil , alongside Parthiban, Prabhu, and Sunil.

“There has been a lot of discussion about the casting of Dare Devil. If talking about it, Sreeleela ma’am is part of the film, along with Parthiban sir, Prabhu, and Sunil, who are also acting alongside Ajith Kumar sir. There are a lot of surprises in the film,” the filmmaker said.

Adhik also revealed that Ajith Kumar came up with the film’s title, just as he did for their previous collaboration, Good Bad Ugly .

“The title ‘Good Bad Ugly’ was given by Ajith sir, and this time, the title ‘Dare Devil’ was also given by him. Ajith sir wanted Prabhu sir in the film, and they have a very good bond,” he explained.

The director further stated that filming was planned around Chennai’s unpredictable weather conditions. As a result, the team decided to shoot the Indian portions in Hyderabad.

Adhik confirmed that filming would begin on November 12 at 8:05 AM, following Diwali. The production team is also planning to shoot in Thailand and Malaysia.

The film will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking another collaboration between the composer and Ajith Kumar following Vivegam, Vedalam and Vidaamuyarchi.

Earlier, Adhik had confirmed that his next directorial venture would reunite him with Ajith. The film is expected to be a family entertainer designed to appeal to a broader audience than Good Bad Ugly. Although filming was initially expected to begin on November 2, the schedule now appears to have shifted to November 12.

Ajith Kumar’s work front

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the 2025 action drama Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film follows AK, a former powerful figure known as Red Dragon.

After the birth of his son, AK decides to leave his past behind and spends 18 years in prison. Following his release, he discovers that his son has been wrongly implicated in a case. He is then forced to revisit his past to uncover the truth and clear his son’s name.

The film also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and others in key roles.

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