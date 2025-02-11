Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi’s THIS plotline explained by director Magizh Thirumeni; here’s what he has to say

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the film Vidaamuyarchi.

Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi was released in theatres on February 6th and opened to mostly mixed responses from the audience. While some were in awe of Ajith’s swagger and charm, others were not as impressed with the film’s storyline and treatment. Despite this, the film is holding up decently well at the box office, though not quite on par with the star actor’s previous ventures.

Post-release, the major talking point of Vidaamuyarchi became the film’s core theme. If you have seen Vidaamuyarchi, you know that Trisha’s character is allegedly said to have cheated on her husband with a certain man named Prakash. As a result, she pushes for a divorce. However, in the film, Prakash’s character is never shown to the audience.

Speaking about this in an interview with Cineulagam, Magizh Thirumeni said, “We wanted Vidaamuyarchi to be open-ended, which is why we haven’t revealed anything about Prakash’s character.” He then added that there are two ways to interpret this: one, Prakash exists, and there was an illegitimate relationship, or two, Trisha’s character could have lied about it to separate from her marriage.

As soon as the interview was uploaded, netizens were quick to share their opinions on the director’s theory. Many people online also humorously pointed back to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s interview after the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo.

Vidaamuyarchi is a Tamil-language action drama starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and others in key roles. The film is said to be a remake of the Hollywood film Breakdown.

The film has been produced by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film’s original soundtrack and background score. Om Prakash has handled the cinematography, while N. B. Srikanth has edited the actioner.