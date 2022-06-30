Ajith Kumar surprises fan with a lovely birthday wish in this video; Says we'll meet sometime soon

Ajith Kumar is currently exploring the world on his bike. He is on a bike trip in the United Kingdom and the pics of him are doing rounds on the internet, making fans go gaga. Now, a new video of Ajith from his bike trip as he made a fan happy has surfaced on social media. The Valimai actor spoke to his die-hard fan Lavan and also signed an autograph as a gift for his birthday. He also promised to meet soon when the fan comes to Chennai.

A fan approached the actor asking if he would wish his friend Lavan (from Sri Lanka) ahead of his birthday. Ajith obliged and spoke to Lavan over the phone. He greeted, wished, and promised to meet him when Lavan visits Chennai. Ajith signed an autograph that read, "Dearest Lavan, Wishing you a beautiful life! Love, Ajith Kumar."

The audio of Ajith Kumar wishing his fan has surfaced on social media. The fan couldn't contain his excitement as his favourite actor spoke to him and said his happiness is what makes him happy, to which Ajith smiled.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajith Kumar is now busy with another film, repeating the blockbuster trio H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor for his next film, tentatively titled Ajith 61. AK61 will see Manju Warrier as the female lead along with Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Kavin in secondary roles. Bankrolled by Valimai producer Boney Kapoor, the next schedule is expected to take place in Pune.

After this, Ajith next is with director Vignesh Shivan, tentatively titled AK62. Reportedly, Nayanthara is the female lead and Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. However, an official confirmation regarding this is yet to be made.

A few days ago, there were reports that Ajith Kumar & Thalapathy Vijay were planning to come together for a movie but there is no truth to the reports. The rumours were claimed as baseless.

