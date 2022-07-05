Ajith Kumar takes internet by storm with his latest video as he shops at a department store in London

After exploring the European region, Ajith Kumar has reached his new destination London. The actor is on a bike trip, roaming around the world. The pics and videos of the actor, every now and then, surface on the Internet from his bike trip and go viral. Now, yet again, Ajith is all over the Internet with his latest video from London, where he is seen shopping.

A video of Ajith shopping at a department store in London and then paying for it at the bill counter and interacting with an accountant is going viral on the internet. The actor is seen shaking hands with the accountant and talking as he pays the bill for things he shopped. Fans are going over his stylish look and swag.

A few pics of Ajith posing with his fans in London have also surfaced on social media. Fans are hailing the actor for his down-to-earth nature.

A few days ago, Ajith made a day of a fan as spoke to him over a phone and also signed an autograph as a gift for his birthday. A video of the Valimai star signing an autograph and his audio recording of talking to a fan has also gone viral.

On the professional front, Ajith Kumar is currently occupied with his forthcoming project along with director H. Vinoth. Tentatively titled AK61, the movie will see Manju Warrier as the leading lady alongside Samuthirakani, John Kokken and Kavin in prominent roles.

Ajith Kumar has also signed up to headline Vignesh Shivan's yet-to-be-titled dram AK62. Anirudh Ravichander is onboard the team as the music composer. Bankrolled by the Lyca Productions house, the other cast and crew of the film have not been revealed yet