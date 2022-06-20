Ajith Kumar & Thalapathy Vijay to star together in multistarrer pan Indian film? Here's the truth

The biggest stars of Kollywood, Ajith Kumar & Thalapathy Vijay were all over the Internet for the reports of doing a multistarrer pan Indian film. Several reports claimed that these stars are planning to come together for a movie, which made fans super excited. However, seems like there's no truth the reports. The rumours are said to be baseless.

Ramesh Bala, entertainment tracker has confirmed that these rumours are baseless. He tweeted, "There is news going around that Actor #AjithKumar and @actorvijay doing a Pan-India project..Checked with reliable sources.. They deny such a plan.."

Meanwhile, Ajith is on a motorcycle tour across Europe at the moment. Post returning, he will resume the shooting for his next tentatively called AK61. After Valimai, he has once again joined hands with director H. Vinoth for his next. lead along with Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Kavin in secondary roles. Bankrolled by Valimai producer Boney Kapoor, the makers have already unveiled a teaser look for the action thriller.

The actor will work with Vignesh Shivan in his next. Temporarily named AK62, Anirudh Ravichander will provide the music for the mass entertainer. Backed by the Lyca Productions house, the other cast and crew of the film will be announced in the future.

Thalapathy Vijay is busy shooting for his next with National Award-Winning director Vamshi Paidipally. Tentatively called Thalapathy 66, the film is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. While we wait to know what's in store for us, the makers are set to unveil the first look of Thalapathy Vijay on June 21 at 6:01 PM. National Crush Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the leading lady opposite Vijay in the movie.

Also Read: Thalapathy 66: Vijay's first look to be out on June 21; Makers share a teaser poster