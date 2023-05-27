Ajith Kumar to commence the shoot of Magizh Thirumeni's VidaaMuyarchi? Deets inside

Ajith Kumar is ready to spring into action for his upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi. On the occasion of his 52nd birthday, the actor announced his next with director Magizh Thirumeni amid huge expectations and fanfare. Now, as per the latest update, the actor will begin the shoot of the film next month.

Ajith Kumar will reportedly begin shooting for Vidaamuyarchi in June. The first schedule of the film is expected to begin on June 7th or 8th. Currently, the actor is busy with his bike trip to Nepal and Bhutan. He has allotted 40 days at the beginning of June for the first schedule of the film.



About VidaaMuyarchi

Apart from the official announcement, no other details about the cast and crew are shared. Ever since a few days, reports have been buzzing that Trisha Krishnan has been roped in to play the female lead. The duo has worked in four films together, including Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha, and Yennai Arindhal. If Trisha Krishnan is indeed a part of Vidamuyarchi, this will mark her and Ajith Kumar’s 5th collaboration.

VidaaMuyarchi is an action film. The cast of the film is yet to be announced. Anirudh Ravichandren is the music composer and Nirav Shah is the cinematographer. Gopi Prasaanna will be looking after the design team. For the unversed, initially, the actor's 62nd film was announced with director Vignesh Shivan. But due to some unknown reason, it didn't materialise and he was replaced.

About Ajith Kumar's bike trip

A few days ago, Ajith Kumar announced that issued a statement through his publicist about launching a touring company, AK Moto Ride. The touring company will offer tours in India and International locations.

The actor is currently on a bike trip to Nepal and Bhutan. Several pics from the tour often surface on social media and go viral. Recently, a photo of Ajith donning a chef hat and cooking delicious food in the kitchen went viral on Twitter.

