Ajith Kumar to go for another world bike tour after wrapping up AK62? Find out

Ajith Kumar is currently busy with his much-anticipated drama Thunivu with director H Vinoth. Post this, the Valimai actor will commence work on filmmaker Vignesh Shivan's AK62. Now, the latest reports about the star claim that after wrapping up this untitled drama, he will take a 6 to 9-month break and go off for another world bike tour. Following this, he has Siruthai Siva's directorial AK63 in this kitty, which will be backed by the Sun Pictures banner.

Now, coming back to Thunivu, the film marks Ajith Kumar's third consecutive collaboration with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Touted to be an action-thriller, the movie will star Manju Warrier as the female lead. This is the actress' second Tamil drama after Dhanush-led 2019 film Asuran. Slated to release during Pongal 2023, Thunivu will be clashing at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu.

In the meantime, Pinkvilla has also exclusively learned that a huge set is being erected in Chennai. The set will be used to film the Chilla Chilla song for Thunivu. A source close to the development revealed,"Ajith Kumar is set to start the shoot for the song tomorrow and the team will wrap it up on November 30. While Ajith has completed the dubbing for his scenes in the film, post-production work is progressing at a good pace."

Ajith Kumar meets Sivakarthikeyan

Over and above this, Ajith Kumar recently met Sivakarthikeyan. The Don actor took to social media and shared a picture of the memorable meet. He wrote, "Met AK sir after a long time yet another meeting with sir, to cherish for life. Thank you for all the positive words and wishes sir." Meeting after a very long time, these two actors were seen twinning in black.

Also Read: PIC OF THE DAY: Sivakarthikeyan meets Ajith Kumar after a long time; Says 'Will cherish for life'