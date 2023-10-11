Ajith Kumar to likely team up with Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran? Reports

It is expected that actor Ajith Kumar is in talks of teaming up for a movie with director Adhik Ravichandran, according to reports from the YouTube channel Valai Pechu. Though it has not been confirmed by official sources, it said that the film will be produced by Elred Kumar under RS Infotainment who previously produced Viduthalai Part-I and also is producing its sequel Viduthalai Part-II, both directed by Vetrimaaran with actors Soori and Vijay Sethupathi starring in it.

The Ajith Kumar-Adhik Ravichandran combo will be a fresh concept to watch and it is expected to be the highest film that the actor charging for. Though these are all rumors, for now, one can only wait and see what is set to happen.

Mark Antony’s success

Director Adhik Ravichandran’s film Mark Antony has been one of the biggest hits this year. The film has crossed over 25 days in theatres and is soon expected to be available on OTT for streaming as well. The Vishal-SJ Suryah starrer film has riled up the audience since its trailer release with loads of people recreating scenes from the movie as memes and reels. The use of vintage songs and the concept of time-traveling were lauded with praise especially because it was wrapped and catered with an action-comedy narrative.

The film also marked director Adhik Ravichandran’s biggest hit after his previous films like Trisha Illana Nayanthara, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, and Bagheera. The director has also delved into singing and acting performances earlier as well with roles in films like K-13 and Nerkonda Paarvai which was the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink and also starred Ajith Kumar in the lead role.

Ajith Kumar’s work front

Ajith Kumar or AK as called by die-hard fans is currently filming for his next titled, VidaaMuyarchi with Thadam director Magizh Thirumeni. The shooting of the film started around the first week of October in Azerbaijan with actors Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, and Regina Cassandra joining the film. The film marks the collaboration of Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan after their 2015 film Yennai Arindhaal directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

