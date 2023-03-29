Ajith Kumar to start shooting for AK 62 in May; A Massive update is on its way

Ajith Kumar, the popular star of the Tamil film industry is going through a tough time after the demise of his father, P Subramaniam. For the unversed, Ajith's father breathed his last on March 24, Friday due to an age-related illness. The Valimai actor's close friends and colleagues from the film industry stood by Ajith and his family's side during these tough times. Post this huge personal loss, Ajith Kumar has reportedly decided to spend time with his family and has postponed all his work commitments.

AK 62 to start rolling in May?

Earlier, it was reported that Ajith Kumar's highly anticipated 62nd project, which has been tentatively titled Ak 62, will start rolling in April, this year. However, after the demise of the actor's father, the makers of AK 62 have reportedly decided to push the film a little bit. As per the latest updates published by India Glitz, AK 62 will start rolling only in May 2023, once Ajith Kumar feels completely ready to resume work.

Meanwhile, GKM Tamil Kumaran, who is the CEO of Lyca Productions, hinted that the highly anticipated project might have its official launch in April 2023. However, the producer who addressed the media after he visited Ajith Kumar's residence to offer condolences, refrained from divulging more details. More details on AK 62, including its launch date are expected to be revealed very soon.