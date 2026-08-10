Ajith Kumar to work with director Shankar after Dare Devil and Mankatha 2? Here’s what we know

Ajith Kumar is gearing up to film his next film, Dare Devil, helmed by Adhik Ravichandran. Now, it appears that the actor might also join hands with director Shankar for a project soon.

Are Ajith Kumar and Shankar set to collaborate soon?

According to Touring Talkies, Ajith Kumar and director Shankar are likely to collaborate on a film. Once AK completes Dare Devil and Mankatha 2, the Enthiran helmer might kickstart the project, as the budget and script are said to align.

While it was expected that the director’s next project would be Velpari, which is being made on a massive scale, it seems that the film might get delayed for some time. However, the news about the collaboration is based on a report for now, and no official confirmation has been made.

More about Dare Devil

For those unaware, Ajith Kumar’s next film, Dare Devil (previously called AK64), was recently announced by the makers. The upcoming project will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking their collaboration after Vedhalam and Vidaamuyarchi.

Earlier, Adhik Ravichandran confirmed that his next directorial venture would reunite him with Ajith Kumar. The film is expected to be a family entertainer and, unlike Good Bad Ugly, is said to appeal to a wider audience. The project is also reportedly set to include several surprises for viewers.

The film was initially expected to begin production in early 2026. However, following reports of a change in the production setup, the superstar’s wife and former actress, Shalini Ajithkumar, is said to have taken over as the producer and will be backing the film under the banner of Brave Hearts Productions.

While not officially confirmed, the movie might go on floors in September, with AK providing 75 days for filming. Reports also suggest that Kayadu Lohar and Mohanlal could be part of the film’s cast.

Ajith Kumar’s work front

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the action drama Good Bad Ugly. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film follows AK, a former underworld figure known as Red Dragon.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly also featured Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in key roles.

Moreover, Ajith is also expected to work with director Venkat Prabhu on a film, possibly Mankatha 2.

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