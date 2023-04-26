Ajith Kumar turns chef for a day in Nepal, video goes viral

Ajith Kumar is one of the most popular superstars of South cinema. He enjoys a massive fanbase, who go gaga over his every scoop, be it family pics, bike trips, or movies. The actor often makes headlines for his humble attitude and gesture toward fans. Despite huge stardom, he is one celeb who always stays grounded and away from public and media glare. The actor’s passion for bike riding is no secret and he loves exploring places on his bike. Recently, the actor went to Nepal for his bike tour.

Ajith Kumar in Nepal

Every time Ajith Kumar goes on a bike trip around the world, his pictures become viral. Last year, the actor announced a bike world tour and in December, it was reported he completed the first leg of the trip by riding through all the states in the country. Recently, he hit the road again as fans spotted the actor and his team in Nepal. While pictures and videos from his Nepal trip are doing the rounds on the internet, a video shows Ajith Kumar whipping up a dish in a restaurant in the country as the kitchen staff stands around him. He is seen wearing the chef’s hat and an apron. He also took a photo with the chefs there.

Take a look at the video here:

Work front

Ajith was last seen in Thunivu, which was released last year. Since then, there have not been any confirmed projects from his end although there were rumours of him joining hands with Vignesh Sivan for a mass entertainer under Lyca Productions, the project was dropped in the final stages. However, recently there have been official updates that he will instead be working with noted filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni. The yet untitled project referred to as AK62 will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The big-budget action thriller that will see Ajith in a never-before-seen avatar is expected to go on floors in the coming days.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay's mom makes Twitter debut and shares her first post with son; Seen yet?