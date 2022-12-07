Ajith Kumar wanted to change the lyrics of Thunivu songs; Director H Vinoth spills beans

Thunivu , the highly anticipated Ajith Kumar starrer is gearing up for a grand release in January 2023. The movie, which is helmed by the talented filmmaker H Vinoth, is currently in the final stages of its post-production. The much-awaited first single 'Chilla Chilla' from the Ajith-starrer is slated to release on December 9, Friday. Meanwhile, in a recent interview given to Dinamalar, director H Vinoth spilled beans about the making of Thunivu songs, and leading man Ajith's contribution towards the same.

Interestingly, the filmmaker revealed that Ajith Kumar is an actor who doesn't believe in self-glorification. According to H Vinoth, the stylish star is very particular about not adding any words in his film titles and song lyrics, that glorify him. "I had a tough time convincing him about some lyrics in the Thunivu songs, as he wanted to change some lyrics that glorify him," said Vinoth. However, the director somehow convinced Ajith Kumar eventually, by assuring him that those lyrics are needed for his character build-up.

Thunivu is not based on bank robbery

Earlier, it was reported that Thunivu will be based on a bank robbery. But, the director denied the reports and confirmed that the film is not based on a bank robbery that happened in Punjab. The director revealed that Thunivu's plot is set in a dishonest world and doesn't have too many antagonists.

Manju Warrier is appearing as the female lead in the highly anticipated project. However, Manju is not playing Ajith Kumar's romantic interest in the film but is appearing as his close ally. Thunivu features Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, Cibi Chandran, and others in supporting roles. The movie is produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Project LLP and Zee Studios.