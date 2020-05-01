Ajith Kumar was narrated script in hospital: Rajiv Menon OPENS up on Kandukondain Kandukondain 20 years later

Rajiv Menon recently in an interview revealed that he visited a hospital where Ajith Kumar was being treated for an injury to only to narrate him the script of Kandukondain Kandukondain.

Mammootty, Ajith, , Aishwarya Rai and Abbas starrer Kandukondain Kandukondain released on May 5, 2000, and the film is all set to complete 20 years in a few days. Directed and co-written by Rajiv Menon, the film had opened to positive reviews from film critics. The romantic-drama witnessed biggies together on the big screen and the director, who got them all on board, recently opened up about something interesting that not many know. Rajiv Menon recently in an interview revealed that he visited to a hospital where Ajith was being treated for an injury to only to narrate him the script.

In an interview with The Hindu, Rajiv Menon said, "We looked for a couple of actors to play the role of Manohar, the struggling filmmaker. Prashanth was one option, but he said he would prefer playing co-star to Aishwarya Rai and not Tabu. The name of Ajith came up, and I was told that he was injured and recuperating. I visited him at the hospital, and narrated the script to him when he was in bed. He then came on board."

Kandukondain Kandukondain went on to feature in international film festivals and bagged notable awards. Additionally, Shankar Mahadevan won the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song "Enna Solla Pogirai" in the film. The romantic drama film was based on Jane Austen's novel Sense and Sensibility.

Also Read: Trivia: Did you know Ajith Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan have played brothers onscreen in THIS Bollywood film?

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :The Hindu

This Day That Year 2019 2017 2015

Share your comment ×