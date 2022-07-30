Ajith Kumar wins four gold medals at the 47th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is a man of many talents including acting, biker, and rifle shooter. The actor, who recently participated at the 47th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship, won big with not one or two awards but a total of 6 including gold and bronze. The Valimai star has won four gold and two bronze awards at the competition.

Ajith has won gold medals in four team events including the CFP Master Men team event, the STD P Master Men team event, and the 50 meters FP Master Men team event. Pics and videos of Ajith from the shooting competition often surfaced on social media and went viral. the 47th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship was held in Trichy.

For unversed, the actor bagged a Gold medal in the 46th edition of the competition last year. Also, he participated in the National Level competition held in Delhi in 2021. The Valimai star came at the 9th position in the BG4 SPM event and the 12th position in the BG4 STM event.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar recently wrapped up a long bike tour around the world is back in the city to resume shooting for his next AK61 with H Vinoth. According to the reports, the makers are planning to reveal the title and first look of the film on the 13th of August this year. An official announcement on the same is still awaited. Helmed by H Vinoth, this highly anticipated drama is being backed by Valimai maker Boney Kapoor.

Ajith Kumar has also signed up to headline Vignesh Shivan's yet-to-be-titled dram AK62. Anirudh Ravichander is onboard the team as the music composer. Bankrolled by the Lyca Productions house, the other cast and crew of the film have not been revealed yet.