Ajith Kumar wraps up Hyderabad schedule of Good Bad Ugly

Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly has become the talk of the town since its announcement. The project, helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, promises to feature the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. Earlier, Ajith Kumar commenced the first leg of the power-packed thriller with the ensemble cast and crew.

Now, in a recent update, it has been reported that Ajith has completed the first shoot schedule in Hyderabad. Have a look!

Ajith Kumar wraps up first schedule of Good Bad Ugly

A picture has been posted from a fan page of Ajith Kumar which shows the actor posing with director Adhik Ravichandran and another person as well. In the next slide, a picture was shared from the shoot location which mentioned, “#packup Hyderabad.”

As per early reports, Ajith Kumar and the team shot a high-octane action chase sequence along with a powerful promo of the upcoming action thriller.

Meanwhile, no official confirmation has been given from the side of the actor or the makers. But if speculations are to be believed, Ajith Kumar is soon going to complete the final schedule of another banger titled VidaaMuyarchi.

More about Good Bad Ugly

Ajith Kumar is presently preparing for his forthcoming power-packed movie Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Devi Sri Prasad, a talented National Award-winning musician, will compose the music. Abinandhan Ramanujam will display his cinematography skills, while Vijay Velukutty will handle the editing.

According to early reports, Bobby Deol and Guntur Kaaram star Sreeleela were approached about the project. However, there is no definitive proof of this as the makers still have to clarify the information. Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers is the project's sponsor, and the action thriller will be released on Pongal in 2025.

Ajith Kumar's upcoming films

Apart from Good Bad Ugly, Ajith Kumar is preparing for his long-awaited project, VidaaMuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. In addition to Ajith, VidaaMuyarchi features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and many others in important roles. The project is bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions.

