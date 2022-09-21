Ajith Kumar’s AK 61 is titled Thunive Thunai: Official first look poster to be released soon

Ajith Kumar is joining hands with hitmaker H Vinoth for his 61st film, which has been tentatively titled AK 61. The movie, which is touted to be a heist thriller, marks Ajith’s third collaboration with the filmmaker, after the acclaimed courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai and recent blockbuster Valimai. Now, Pinkvilla has learned that the makers have finalised the title ‘Thunive Thunai’ for the much-awaited film. The makers will officially reveal the title and first look poster of Ajith Kumar’s film, by the first week of October.

Interestingly, the title ‘Thunive Thunai’ has a connection with Ajith Kumar’s 2014-released film, Veeram. In the Siruthai Siva directorial, the actor’s character Vinayagam uses a vehicle, which has ‘Thunive Thunai’ written in its mirror. However, it is yet to be revealed if both the H Vinoth directorial has any connection with the universe of Veeram. AK 61 is touted to be an action-packed heist thriller, which revolves around one of the biggest real-life bank robberies that happened in the country.