Ajith Kumar’s AK 61 is titled Thunive Thunai: Official first look poster to be released soon
Ajith Kumar is joining hands with hitmaker H Vinoth for his 61st film, which has been tentatively titled AK 61. The movie, which is touted to be a heist thriller, marks Ajith’s third collaboration with the filmmaker, after the acclaimed courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai and recent blockbuster Valimai. Now, Pinkvilla has learned that the makers have finalised the title ‘Thunive Thunai’ for the much-awaited film. The makers will officially reveal the title and first look poster of Ajith Kumar’s film, by the first week of October.
Interestingly, the title ‘Thunive Thunai’ has a connection with Ajith Kumar’s 2014-released film, Veeram. In the Siruthai Siva directorial, the actor’s character Vinayagam uses a vehicle, which has ‘Thunive Thunai’ written in its mirror. However, it is yet to be revealed if both the H Vinoth directorial has any connection with the universe of Veeram. AK 61 is touted to be an action-packed heist thriller, which revolves around one of the biggest real-life bank robberies that happened in the country.
Ajith Kumar is reportedly playing a grey-shaded character in the film and is appearing in multiple get-ups. The actor is sporting grey hair and a long beard for one of his looks in AK 61, which is scripted by director H Vinoth, himself. The final schedule shooting of the highly anticipated project is expected to begin in Bangkok, by the end of September. The makers are planning to release the Ajith Kumar directorial for Pongal 2023.
Sanjay Dutt is playing the lead antagonist in Ajith Kumar and H Vinoth’s project. Manju Warrier is appearing as the female lead in the film, which features Samuthirakani, Bhagavathi Perumal, John Kokken, Ajay, Cibi Chandran, and others in the supporting roles. Ghibran has composed the music for AK 61, which is produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP.
