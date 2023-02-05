Ajith Kumar’s AK 62: THROWBACK video of director Magizh Thirumeni goes viral amidst rumours

Ajith Kumar , the popular star of the Tamil film industry is now gearing up to kickstart the works of his 62nd project. The movie, which has been tentatively titled AK 62 , was originally supposed to be helmed by Vignesh Shivan . However, the rumourmills are now suggesting that the popular filmmaker is no more a part of the project. As reported earlier, filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni is reportedly confirmed as the new director of the film. The makers are expected to officially announce this major change, very soon.

Meanwhile, a throwback interview of director Magizh Thirumeni , in which he spoke about his admiration for Ajith Kumar, is now going viral on the internet. In the video, the talented filmmaker, who considers the Thunivu star a role model, heaped praise on him. According to the filmmaker, Ajith Kumar is truly a self-made star, who made it big in the industry without the support of a godfather. "What a style, what a handsome man, what a body language. And Ajith sir himself has said one dialogue that defines him - 'In my life, every day, every minute and every second are carved by myself'. Especially in Tamil film industry, to reach this height of stardom without any support is not at all a small thing," explained Magizh Thirumeni.

Vignesh Shivan removes AK 62 from his Twitter bio

Recently, the popular filmmaker took to his official Twitter handle and removed 'AK 62' from his bio, thus confirming that he is no more a part of Ajith Kumar's project. Instead, he has added a new title - Wikki 6 - hinting that he has already kickstarted working on his next outing. Even though the exact reason behind Vignesh Shivan's exit from AK 62 is not revealed yet, the sources suggest that his project is not shelved. As per the reports, Vignesh Shivan's Ajith Kumar project is now put on the backburner due to technical reasons.

Magizh Thirumeni to direct AK 62

If the reports are to be believed, Magizh Thirumeni recently met Ajith Kumar in London, and thoroughly impressed the popular with his story narration. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that writer-director P.S Mithran has penned the much-awaited film. Santhosh Narayanan might come on board as the music composer for the project. More updates on the project are expected to be out very soon.