Ajith Kumar's AK61 titled Thunivu; Actor's swag in grey shade in first look is a perfect treat

Ajith Kumar has teamed up with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor for the third time in succession. After a long wait, the big update of the film is here and fans can't keep calm. The film, which was tentatively called AK61 till now, is now titled Thunivu with the byline 'No Guts and No Glory'. The first look of the actor from the film is filled with swag as he is seen sitting on a chair with a gun. The actor with his grey hairstyle and beard, looks dashing and is a treat to watch.

According to reports, the makers will also be releasing the first look of the film on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. In the film, Ajith will essay a grey-shaded character and will appear in two different looks.

